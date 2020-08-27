Basabe was added to the Giants' active roster as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Basabe was acquired by the Giants earlier in August after being designated for assignment by the White Sox, and he'll be available for the major-league club Thursday. However, he'll likely return to alternate camp following the twin bill.
More News
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Acquired by San Fran•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Suffers bruised foot•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Included in player pool•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Optioned to Birmingham•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Returns from injury•