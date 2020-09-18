Basabe went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Giants' 6-4 victory over the Mariners on Thursday.
Basabe came in for the injured Carl Yastrzemski (calf) and contributed across the box score. There could be a plentiful amount of at-bats becoming available were Yastrzemski to miss any time.
