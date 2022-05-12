Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Gonzalez's only trip aboard came in the eighth inning on a walk, and he stole second before scoring on a LaMonte Wade single. Through 10 games in May, Gonzalez is 10-for-30 (.333) with three stolen bases, five RBI and six runs scored. While the Giants' outfield is fairly crowded, he's been in the mix for playing time, and the lefty hitter has even drawn starts against southpaws in two of the last five games.