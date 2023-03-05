Gonzalez (back) said Sunday that he believes he can be ready for Opening Day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez struggled with back injuries last season and was diagnosed with a lower-back strain shortly after arriving to Giants camp this spring, but he's making steady progress now. Nonetheless, Slusser guesses that the 27-year-old outfielder will not be part of the active roster out of camp because of all the time lost. He'll presumably spend at least a couple of weeks rehabbing at Triple-A Sacramento.