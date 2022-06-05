site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Back in action Sunday
Gonzalez (lower leg) is starting in left field and hitting fifth Sunday against the Marlins.
He exited Friday's game with a lower-leg contusion and was held out Saturday. Gonzalez is hitting .324 with zero home runs and four doubles over his last 10 games.
