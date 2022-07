Gonzalez (back) was activated from the injured list Saturday and will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter against the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gonzalez has been out for just over two weeks with a strained lower back, but he's ready to go after grabbing four hits (including a pair of homers) in three rehab appearances. He'll be eased back into action as the designated hitter but should be ready to take the field again soon.