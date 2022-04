Gonzalez's contract was selected by the Giants on Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gonzalez appeared in 11 games at Triple-A Sacramento to begin the year, and he hit .283 with three homers, seven runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases. He'll provide depth in the major-league outfield after Steven Duggar (oblique) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday.