Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins while tending to an illness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder during his latest stint with the big club, but he likely would have been in line to start Sunday with left fielder Joc Pederson (groin) day-to-day with an injury. Instead, Gonzalez will wind up joining Pederson on the bench while he's under the weather, resulting in Austin Slater picking up a start alongside LaMonte Wade and Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield.