Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
