Gonzalez will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will make room for both Gonzalez and LaMonte Wade in the lineup for the series finale, but the former looks to have eclipsed the latter on the depth chart in right field. Gonzalez will occupy the position for the fifth straight contest, while Wade serves as the Giants' designated hitter after not starting in any of the past six contests. Since the All-Star break, Gonzalez has gone 7-for-17 with two doubles, three walks, two runs and an RBI.