Gonzalez (back) went 0-for-5 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.
Gonzalez missed Thursday's game with a back injury, and he wasn't able to do anything in his return to the lineup a day later. With Joc Pederson (concussion) on the injured list, Gonzalez will have less competition for playing time over the next week. The 26-year-old will still need to take advantage of it -- he's gone 7-for-25 (.280) in eight games since the All-Star break, and he's slashing .282/.348/.408 with three home runs, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 64 contests overall.