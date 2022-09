Gonzalez (back) will start in right field and bat ninth Friday against the Dodgers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 27-year-old has been battling back soreness this week, but he'll join the lineup Friday after LaMonte Wade was scratched with side tightness. Gonzalez has a .189/.268/.243 slash line in 14 games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in late August.