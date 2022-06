Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI during Tuesday's 7-4 win at Philadelphia in 11 innings.

Gonzalez continues to hit well for the Giants, and his role is unlikely to diminish much while making such significant contributions at the plate. It was the 26-year-old's eighth multi-hit game of the campaign, and he has a 1.000 OPS over his last six contests.