Gonzalez will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Gonzalez has seemingly recaptured the near-everyday role he held prior to his demotion to the minors May 16. With LaMonte Wade (knee) back on the injured list, Gonzalez will pick up his third consecutive start in right field after going 1-for-8 with a double and a walk between the first two games of the series.