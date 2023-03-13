Gonzalez (back) traveled to Los Angeles on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injury from a spine specialist, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez mentioned just over a week ago that he had noticed improvement in his recovery from the lower-back strain that has kept him from playing throughout the spring, so it's possible that his meeting with the specialist may be for the purpose of mapping out of his next steps rather than the result of any sort of setback. Whatever the case, Gonzalez is running out of time to prove his health during spring training, and unless he's cleared to return to game action next week, he appears destined to begin the season on the injured list.