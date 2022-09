Gonzalez (back) went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Gonzalez accounted for one of the Giants' three baserunners in the game. He missed one game with back soreness, but it's evidently a minor issue after he was able to replace LaMonte Wade (side) for Friday's game. Gonzalez has gone 5-for-20 (.250) across his last eight games, but he'll likely be limited to the strong side of a platoon in right field. He's slashing a middling .252/.322/.361 through 93 contests.