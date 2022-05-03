Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in his first appearances of the season April 22, but he started all eight games since and went 8-for-28 with a home run, a double, seven RBI and five runs. The lefty-hitting Gonzalez will take a seat Tuesday since southpaw Julio Urias is pitching for Los Angeles. Luke Williams, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield.