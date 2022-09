Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gonzalez will rest in the series finale after he went 2-for-9 with a walk and an RBI while starting each of the past four games. Though he still looks like the Giants' fourth outfielder behind Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade, Gonzalez should continue to get the opportunity to play semi-regularly while Wade often makes cameos at first base.