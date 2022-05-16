Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Cardinals.
Both teams turned to position players to finish off the lopsided contest, and Gonzalez got the call on the mound for the Giants. He pitched 1.1 innings while allowing just one hit while also taking Albert Pujols deep on a three-run blast in the ninth inning. It'll count as Gonzalez's second homer of the season, and his other was back on April 25. The outfielder is hitting a sizzling .349/.397/.492 with 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases through 73 plate appearances, a performance that has earned him regular playing time in left field over Darin Ruf and Joc Pederson.