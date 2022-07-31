Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.
Gonzalez had gone 0-for-8 in his previous two games before breaking the slump in his second at-bat Saturday. He took Cubs starter Drew Smyly deep to right field in the fourth inning. Gonzalez is up to four homers, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight stolen bases while slashing .281/.346/.419 through 65 contests. The 26-year-old should have a consistent spot in the lineup against right-handed pitchers while Joc Pederson (concussion) is sidelined.