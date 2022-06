Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low-back strain Thursday, retroactive to June 22.

Gonzalez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, and he underwent an MRI that revealed a strain. It's not yet clear whether Gonzalez will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, but it's possible he'll see a decrease in playing time once healthy since LaMonte Wade (knee) appears to be closing in on a return.