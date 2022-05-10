Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 8-5 win over the Rockies.

Gonzalez knocked in the Giants' last run of the game in the eighth inning. While he's regularly played in the outfield, Gonzalez started as the designated hitter Monday, presumably to keep his bat in the lineup while the struggling Joc Pederson got a day off. Gonzalez is slashing .300/.345/.400 with a home run, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two stole bases in 16 games this season. The Giants' outfield is now mostly healthy, so the 26-year-old should be expected to play against right-handed pitchers -- the team has four left-handed hitters among the six players most likely to see time in the outfield.