Gonzalez (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gonzalez will take a seat for the second day in a row while he manages lower-back tightness. He'll undergo an MRI, which should help determine the severity of his injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. With Gonzalez on the bench, Austin Slater will pick up a rare start in the outfield against a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Wright).