Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
His third-inning stolen base was the first of his career at the major-league level. Gonzalez has seen fairly steady playing time lately due to absences in the Giants' outfield, but that could soon change. Joc Pederson (groin) and Mike Yastrzemski (illness) were both in the lineup Wednesday, and LaMonte Wade (knee) is nearing the end of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. Gonzalez is slashing .303/.333/.424 with a home run, eight RBI and five runs scored through 39 plate appearances, but it remains to be seen if he's done enough to maintain his place on the big-league roster once the Giants are closer to full health.