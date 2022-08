Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Gonzalez is batting .273 in 10 games since the All-Star break, and he's added a home run, two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored in that span. The outfielder appears to be the Giants' top option in left field while Joc Pederson (concussion) is on the injured list. Gonzalez is slashing .280/.347/.416 with nine steals, four homers, 29 RBI and 24 runs scored in 66 contests overall.