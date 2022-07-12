Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez was held without a hit for the first time in three games since he returned from a lower-back strain. He was still able to plate the Giants' first run Monday on a fielder's choice. The outfielder also added his eighth steal in 10 attempts this season -- it was his first stolen base since he swiped two bags versus the Pirates on June 18. Gonzalez is slashing .302/.365/.444 with three home runs, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored through 192 plate appearances. He should maintain a regular place in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers going forward.