Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Resting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2022
at
3:08 pm ET
•
1 min read
Gonzalez isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Gonzalez has started against a pair of left-handed pitchers since the start of September, but he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Drew Smyly on the mound for the Cubs. Mike Yastrzemski is starting in right field and batting sixth.
