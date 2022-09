Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The lefty-hitting Gonzalez currently holds a .525 OPS against southpaw pitching this season, so he will retreat to the bench as the Dodgers will begin the game with Andrew Heaney on the mound. Rookie outfielder Bryce Johnson will take Gonzalez's place in right field, batting 9th.