Gonzalez (back) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Gonzalez missed two weeks with a lower-back strain. The outfielder had cooled off in June, batting (.224) in 19 games before landing on the injured list, but he looked good during his rehab assignment. He's slashing .302/.364/.451 with three home runs, 13 doubles, seven stolen bases, 24 RBI and 20 runs scored through 50 contests this year. Gonzalez was essentially an everyday player prior to his injury, but he'll likely join a rotation of outfielders that includes Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade competing for three spots in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. The lack of a guaranteed place in the lineup limits Gonzalez's fantasy value to deeper formats for now.