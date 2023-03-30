The Giants placed Gonzalez (back) on the 60-day injured list.
Gonzalez underwent surgery two weeks ago to address a herniated disc in his lower back, with the procedure carrying an estimated 16-week recovery timeline. With that in mind, the Giants' decision to have him start the season on the 60-day injured list comes as little surprise, given that he's on track to miss more than two months while rehabbing from surgery. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder/infielder Matt Beaty, whom the team acquired in a trade from the Royals earlier Thursday.