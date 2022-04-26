Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's victory over Milwaukee.
Gonzalez chose a prime time for the first major-league home run of his young career, blasting a two-run bomb just fair down the line in right field to put the Giants ahead 4-2. He's now started three straight games for San Francisco, collecting a hit in all three contests while driving in five runs. Gonzalez should continue to see regular time in right field against right-handed pitching while Lamonte Wade (knee) remains on the injured list.