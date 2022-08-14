Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates.
Gonzalez got aboard on an error and stole second in the sixth inning, but he was left there after LaMonte Wade and Austin Slater struck out. It's been a rough August for Gonzalez, who is hitting just .139 (5-for-36) with three RBI, two runs scored, a steal and a double through 11 contests this month. The prolonged slump has dropped his slash line to .260/.331/.380 with four home runs, 10 steals, 32 RBI and 26 runs scored through 284 plate appearances.