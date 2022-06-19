Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 7-5 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

The 26-year-old continues with his impressive rookie campaign so far, adding two more hits and stolen bases to his totals. Gonzalez is hitting .306 in 147 at-bats and now has seven sneaky steals on the season. He isn't as fast as some other young players like Vidal Brujan or Jo Adell, but he has shown a willingness to run and an early ability to make good reads on the basepaths. If he continues to hit at his current clip, he should continue to find his way into the lineup and into his fair share of steal opportunities.