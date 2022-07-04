Gonzalez (back) took part in batting practice Sunday but is at least a few more days away from returning from the 10-day injured list, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants have already ruled Gonzalez out for being an option for their three-game series in Arizona that begins Monday, but a return for the four-game weekend set in San Diego remains a possibility. With LaMonte Wade having returned from the IL since Gonzalez was deactivated, the Giants may not have an everyday role in the outfield available for Gonzalez once he's cleared to play again.