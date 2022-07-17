Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Gonzalez will retreat to the bench with southpaw Aaron Ashby on the bump for Milwaukee, but Gonzalez's playing-time outlook versus right-handers still looks strong. Gonzalez started in four of the past six contests and should continue to see steady work against righties while two key left-handed batters Tommy La Stella (illness) and Brandon Crawford (knee) -- are on the COVID-19 injured list and the 10-day IL, respectively.