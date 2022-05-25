Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Mets.

Gonzalez was one of seven Giants to record multiple hits in the high-scoring contest. Since returning to the majors May 20, the outfielder is 5-for-17 (.294) with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Injuries are piling up around the lineup for the Giants, so Gonzalez should be in line for regular playing time against right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .338/.385/.475 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, three stolen base and five doubles in 91 plate appearances overall.