Madero was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday.

Madero spent most of last season with Double-A Mobile, posting an unimpressive 5.72 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance. He did at least show good control, walking just 5.9 percent of opposing batters. Jake Jewell, claimed off waivers from the Angels just eight days prior, was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

