Madero passed his physical Thursday and can now resume all activities, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Madero and Billy Hamilton both were cleared to resume activities Thursday, but manager Gabe Kapler said that he will not rush either of them back for Opening Day. The 23-year-old has remained on the Giants' 60-man roster for developmental purposes. It is unlikely Madero will make his major league debut in 2020 after coming off a rough 2019 campaign at Double-A, posting a 5.72 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and a 75:24 K:BB across 89.2 innings.