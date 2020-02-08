Madero was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento to make room on the 40-man roster for Hunter Pence and will go to camp as a non-roster invitee, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Madero was claimed off waivers by the Giants in late January. He spent most of the 2019 season in Double-A Mobile in the Angels organization, but posted a 5.72 ERA across 20 total appearances. The 23-year old has yet to reach Triple-A, so is likely to remain in the minor leagues to begin the season.