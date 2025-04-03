Matos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Matos drew the start in center field due to Jung Hoo Lee getting the night off against southpaw Framber Valdez. Matos cracked a 395-foot solo shot to left field in the second frame, which landed just above the yellow line and was initially ruled a double. The 23-year-old outfielder is expected to continue facing lefties, and in three outings this season, he's slashing .400/.455/.800 across 11 plate appearances.