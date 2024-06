The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) headed to the IL, Matos will return to San Francisco in order to help replenish the Giants' outfield depth. The 22-year-old has slashed just .224/.247/.329 with 20 RBI across 89 plate appearances during his time in the big leagues, and he'll likely head back to Triple-A once Yastrzemski recovers.