Matos (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday and has gone 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs in his first two games with the rookie-level affiliate.

Matos has played center field in both of his appearances in the ACL, so his strained left quad doesn't seem to be bothering him on defense or at the plate. He'll likely be reinstated from High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list within the next few days.