Matos went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and four runs scored in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Dodgers.

Matos has started his major-league career 3-for-8 with five walks and six runs scored over three games. His steal Saturday was also the first of his career. The top prospect wasn't showing much patience with a 6.1 percent walk rate in 24 games with Triple-A Sacramento this year, but his 6.9 percent strikeout rate at that level also suggests he rarely takes bad swings. Matos has started three straight games in center field, and it appears the ripple effect of his promotion has seen Blake Sabol retreat to a bench role.