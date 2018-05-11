Giants' Mac Williamson: At least 7-10 days away from activation
Williamson (concussion) is still 7-to-10 days from being cleared to return to game action, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He is still in the concussion protocol, but the Giants have no immediate plans to add another outfielder. Manager Bruce Bochy said Williamson still has some exercises he needs to do, per the recommendation of doctors, before he comes off the disabled list. Williamson should not be forgotten about, as he has the type of power the Giants are craving in left field, and was off to a good start before suffering the concussion. Look for a late-May return.
