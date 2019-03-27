Williamson had X-rays on his right hand come back negative following Tuesday's exhibition game against the Athletics, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson was hit by a pitch on the hand after coming off the bench, though he was able to remain in the game until it was called due to rain. It remains unclear whether the injury will impact the 28-year-old's status for Opening Day, as he has been the favorite for the starting job in left field.