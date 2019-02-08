Williamson (concussion) has been clear of concussion symptoms since he resumed hitting in mid-September, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson suffered the concussion in April and had the symptoms crop up again in August, hasn't had any issues during the offseason. The 28-year-old saw only 105 major-league plate appearances in 2018 and slashed .213/.295/.383 and also played in 52 games at Triple-A Sacramento. Williamson will be in play for a starting spot in San Francisco's unproven outfield group.

