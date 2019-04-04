Giants' Mac Williamson: Clears waivers
Williamson cleared waivers and will report to Triple-A Sacramento, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Williamson will stick in the Giants' organization after passing through waivers untouched. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a career .222/.295/.386 line across parts of four big-league campaigns (120 games).
