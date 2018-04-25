Williamson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a single in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Williamson's solo shot came off Tanner Roark in the sixth, and put the Giants back in the lead. The slugging outfielder now has three homers and six RBI in five games since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Additionally, all three home runs have been impressive displays of power to the opposite side of the field and to center. Williamson was absolutely crushing it in Sacramento before being called up, to the tune of a .487/.600/1.026 slash line with six homers and 16 RBI in 11 games. He's doing his best to force the Giants to make a difficult decision once Hunter Pence is back from the disabled list.