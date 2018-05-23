Williamson (concussion) might be able to return for San Francisco's upcoming series against the Cubs, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson has missed significant time dealing with a concussion, but he's been playing at Triple-A Sacramento and is slated to be reinstated from the disabled list in the near future barring a setback. The 27-year-old outfielder appeared in just five games prior to the injury, hitting .316 with three home runs and six RBI.