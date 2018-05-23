Giants' Mac Williamson: Could return soon
Williamson (concussion) might be able to return for San Francisco's upcoming series against the Cubs, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson has missed significant time dealing with a concussion, but he's been playing at Triple-A Sacramento and is slated to be reinstated from the disabled list in the near future barring a setback. The 27-year-old outfielder appeared in just five games prior to the injury, hitting .316 with three home runs and six RBI.
