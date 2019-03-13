Giants' Mac Williamson: Current leader for starting LF job
Williamson has a leg up on winning the Giants' starting left field job to begin the season, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Pavlovic stated that Tuesday's outfield configuration of Williamson-Duggar-Parra could represent the team's Opening Day lineup. Williamson is slashing just .207/.281/.380 over 32 plate appearances this spring, but his primary competition of Cameron Maybin and Austin Slater aren't faring much better. To this point, the 27-year-old has the makeup of your typical "Quad-A" player, destroying Triple-A pitching last year (.269/.372/.533) while struggling in the majors (.213/.295/.383). Despite his flaws, Williamson has the raw power to eclipse 20 homers with a regular role, so he can provide value to those in deeper formats if he does win a starting job.
